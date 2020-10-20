Reports: Trump Administration to Sue Google

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal report that the Justice Department will be filing its expected antitrust lawsuit against Google Tuesday (Oct. 20).



The search giant has long been in the Washington spotlight, dating back at least to hearings under then Senate Commerce chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), over its monopoly, either natural or unnatural, over online search and allegations it disadvantaged competitors.



Related: Advertisers Warn of Overregulating Big Tech



The Journal said the suit will focus on search and search advertising, firing senior justice officials.



The Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and Congress have all been investigating Big Tech, including Google, over how it got that way and how that vast power is used.



Related: Senate Dems Want Confirmation of Big Tech Investigations



While ISPs used to be Washington's favorite regulatory target as alleged gatekeepers, edge players have taken over the spotlight over issues like search and privacy and content moderation.



Related: Hill Ponders Taking Tougher Stance on Tech



The paper said Justice will claim that Google uses ad revenues to anticompetitively pay phone manufacturers, carriers and others to keep Google as their default search engine.



President Donald Trump, who said Silicon Valley is out to un-elect him, had signaled Monday (Oct, 19) that some kind of lawsuit against The Edge was imminent.

"Today’s lawsuit is the most important antitrust case in a generation," said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), one of Big Tech's biggest critics. "Google and its fellow Big Tech monopolists exercise unprecedented power over the lives of ordinary Americans, controlling everything from the news we read to the security of our most personal information. And Google in particular has gathered and maintained that power through illegal means. That is why I launched a sweeping antitrust investigation of Google when I was Missouri Attorney General, and that’s why I stand behind the Department of Justice’s actions today. But to be clear - this is just a first step, and I will continue to fight for the legislative solutions needed to end the tyranny of Big Tech."