Rep. Walden Calls on Wireless ISPs to Boost Hot Spot Data

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), ranking member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, said wireless broadband providers need to do more to help families connect to broadband during the coronavirus pandemic.

While he praised the efforts to date, including waiving overage fees and encouraged "all providers [to] temporarily make as much data available as possible, as quick as possible."

But he also called on them to provide more data for mobile hot spots during the COVID-19 crisis.

"This is an unprecedented time, and wireless providers have already stepped up to the plate in a big way," he said. “But more can be done. Increasing data caps for hot spots is the fastest way to connect Americans temporarily who do not have WiFi at home."

He said that was in the short term, but in the long term. "We must not lose sight of the bigger problem: the need to deploy broadband in the long-term," he said.