Rep. Ron Wright Dies of COVID-19

Texas Republican Rep. Ron Wright, 67, who announced Jan. 21 he had tested positive for COVID-19, has died of the virus after being hospitalized, according to multiple reports. He had also been undergoing cancer treatments, according to his office.



Wright was a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Education and Labor Committees.



He had said on his Web site after getting a positive test result that he had been experiencing minor symptoms, while encouraging people tp follow CDC guidelines.



Wright was among the Republicans who voted not to certify the election, arguing that election laws had been broken and evidence of voter fraud "had been presented." He also opposed the impeachment trial of of former President Donald Trump, saying it would sway even more division. But he condemned the violence at the Capitol as "inexcusable and reprehensible" and said he was praying for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Jill and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Ron Wright. A sixth-generation son of Tarrant County, Ron served the people of Arlington as a city councilor, as mayor pro tempore, as a county tax assessor-collector, as a long-time congressional staffer, and as a member of Congress representing the Sixth District," said President Joe Biden.

"He was also a fighter who battled bravely against both cancer and COVID-19, diseases that our nation will continue working tirelessly every day to defeat in the memory of all those we have lost. Our prayers are with Ron’s wife, Susan, their three children, and their nine grandchildren."