RCN Renews Connectivity Pledge

RCN has joined other broadband providers in voluntarily extending its COVID-19 related connectivity pledge to June 30.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai proposed the Keep Americans Connected Pledge on March 13 and more than 700 ISPs agreed to keep it until May 13. Pai last week asked them to extend it to June 30.

RCN originally signed on April 6.

RCN's pledge:

1. "RCN is offering free internet and WiFi for 60 days to all qualifying low-income households, especially students in low income households who do not already subscribe to the company's internet service and who enroll in the Internet First program.

2. "RCN will not terminate service to any residential or business customer because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. Customers can reach out to make special arrangements to keep services active."

3. "RCN will waive any late fees that any residential or small business customer might normally incur because of their economic circumstance related to COVID-19."

"Now, more than ever, keeping people connected is a critical priority," said RCN COO Chris Fenger.

RCN serves customers primarily in Boston, Chicago, Pennsylvania (Lehigh Valley), New York City, Philadelphia and the District of Columbia.