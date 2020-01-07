Raak Moves to USTelecom
Paul Raak has joined USTelecom as VP of government affairs.
USTelecom members include AT&T, Verizon, and Frontier.
Raak had been handling Capitol Hill advocacy for broadband association ITTA.
AT USTelecom, Raak will focus on broadband mapping and deployment and the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
“Paul’s passion for rural broadband started in Iowa as the son of a third-generation telephone company owner," said USTelecom president Jonathan Spalter, "so he’ll not only be a great addition to our team but an asset to our rural broadband providers in every corner of the country."
