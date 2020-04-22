QuantumERA Offers Free Educational Gettysburg App

A divided nation, a ghastly toll in human life. Maybe a Gettysburg recreation app is fitting for the age of COVID-19.

QuantumERA said it will make its educational mixed-reality mobile app free for a "limited time."

Narrated by Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious, Overdrive, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the app recreates the battle with 360 views, avatars of participants, and artifact scavenger hunt for those shelter-at-home adventurers.

That includes Abraham Lincoln reading the Gettysburg Address from in front of a modern monument on the battlefield.

"The world we live in has changed so dramatically in a matter of weeks," said QuantumERA CEO Lane Traylor. "The QuantumERA team wanted to help by waiving fees to help children learn and also escape for a while. We also want to support the millions of teachers and parents who are undertaking multiple roles, easing some of the stress that comes with navigating their new norms.

Free downloads of the app, Gettysburg: A Nation Divided, are available in The App Store.