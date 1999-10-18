Programmers Faring Well in Asia, Study Says

Singapore -- Asian cable and satellite programmers can take

heart from the growth of their businesses, according to the results of the third annual

Pan-Asia Cross Media Survey (PAX '99).

But this year's growth did not replicate the dramatic

rises seen in the PAX '98 survey.

Peter Snell, managing director of Asia Market Intelligence

-- which conducted the surveys -- attributed this to stabilization among viewers, who now

have a clearer picture of what they want to watch, with access to cable and satellite

television standing at about 54 percent.

The less dramatic expansion can also be attributed to more

refined research methodology, said Lesley Anne Campbell, director of marketing in Asia for

Discovery Channel and Animal Planet.

"PAX fulfilled a need within the industry for some

syndicated research, with PAX '99 against PAX '98 proving a truer reflection of

viewer habits," she said. PAX '97 was "very much a learning curve" for

all concerned, she added.

Major cable and satellite networks in the region, and some

print media, subscribe to PAX.

The networks appeared pleased enough with the survey's

sample, which targeted upscale audiences for the benefit of regional advertisers.

Respondents, who were between 25 and 64 years old, were divided into two groups:

"affluent adults" and "business decision-makers."

The survey -- conducted between April and August --

measured TV, print and consumer-product consumption in Bangkok, Thailand; Hong Kong;

Jakarta, Indonesia; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Manila, Philippines; Singapore; and Taipei,

Taiwan. Coverage of three major Indian cities -- Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore -- will be

available for the first time in November.

"It is regional, not just Southeast Asian, and

that's important to us as a truly regional channel," CNBC Asia vice president of

international sales Mark Froude said. "PAX has a very real role to play in terms of

giving us a thorough understanding of our audience composition and their habits, but each

piece of research should be judged on its own merits."

PAX is conducted through telephone interviews, relying

heavily on brand recall. Campbell finds this particularly relevant to the fates and

fortunes of all of the networks.

"It seems apparent that those channels doing well

are the ones with strong brand identity and consistent marketing strategies,"

she said, noting the strong performances of CNN International, Discovery Channel and HBO

Asia.

"Brand identity is of particular importance in recall

research such as PAX, but at the end of the day, ratings are of the utmost

importance," Campbell added.