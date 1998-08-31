Prodded by Kennard, CEMA, Cable Near Fire-Wire Spec

Two industry groups are racing to meet regulatory approval

in order to solve the complicated "fire-wire" problem of sending high-definition

television signals through set-tops to HDTV sets.

Cable Television

Laboratories Inc. -- which recently dubbed its fire-wire work "HDNI," for

"Home Digital Network Interface" -- is expected to release a second draft

specification Sept. 4 that will go out for vendor review shortly after that.

And the Consumer

Electronics Manufacturers Association, at a meeting two weeks ago in Chicago, finally

reached accord between two separate and competing fire-wire subcommittees -- one anchored

by Sony Corp. and the other by Thomson Consumer Electronics.

Jeffrey Krauss, president of consultant firm

Telecommunications and Technology Policy, attended the recent round of meetings in

Chicago, and he said both vendors were holding out to use their own fire-wire protocols,

but Thomson finally ceded.

The CEMA subcommittees, "R4.1" and

"R4.7," were combined and renamed "R4.8," Krauss said, adding,

"They've now agreed to come up with a final draft by Sept. 10 and final adoption

as a standard by Oct. 15, which would be a real record."

Those two groups were working separately on the development

of fire-wire protocols, or the "language" that runs over the wire.

The sudden race to agree and cooperate on fire wire stems

in part from a sharply worded letter written by Federal Communications Commission chairman

William Kennard to top officials at the CEMA and the National

Cable Television Association.

"The FCC finally understood that it was this fire-wire

fight that was holding things up," Krauss said.

Fire wire, also known as the IEEE 1394 standard, is

especially critical to HDTV deployment because of the amount of data crammed into an HDTV

signal: Without fire wire, it would be expensive, and perhaps impossible, to send the

1.2-gigabit-per-second (uncompressed) HDTV signals through cable set-tops to TV sets.

Cable officials said fire wire is just one portion of its

HDNI (pronounced like the magician) work.

"HDNI spawned from the increased importance given to

HDTV transmissions by the FCC," said Don Dolchinos, director of business development

for CableLabs. "Fire wire is one part of HDNI -- HDNI is the whole interface between

the set-top and the receiver, and anything else that we need to connect to."

The cable-oriented HDNI solution is different from existing

fire wire because of an ironic reality: Fire wire actually isn't fast enough to

support the huge amounts of data that make the pristine HDTV pictures.

Uncompressed HDTV signals run at 1.2 gbps, while fire wire

currently tops out at 400 kilobits per second, MSO executives said.

That's why the latest round of work requires a great

deal of cooperation between cable and consumer-electronics companies to split up some of

the HDTV decoding and processing tasks between the set-top and the HDTV receiver, which,

in turn, lightens the load on the fire wire.

"If you can move parts of [HDTV processing] to the

set-top and parts to the TV display, you don't have to worry about the fact that you

can't get 1.2 gbps over the fire wire," noted Mike Hayashi, vice president of

advanced services for Time Warner Cable.

Hayashi and others said technical snafus remain with the

HDNI approach, including how to send navigational-guide data.

Another issue, he said, is whether consumer-electronics

manufacturers will like the idea enough -- and view it as enough of a margin-builder -- to

adopt the approach.

"It remains to be seen" whether manufacturers

like the HDNI approach, Hayashi said. "So far, though, it looks pretty good."

Historical efforts between the cable and

consumer-electronics industries haven't exactly been shining examples of

cross-industry harmony.

Earlier attempts, as long as 15 years ago, to develop a

"multiport" connector for handshaking between analog set-tops and

consumer-electronics devices ended up in a hopeless chicken-and-egg situation, where TV

manufacturers wouldn't install the plugs until set-top manufacturers did, and vice

versa.

But MSO and CableLabs executives cited many rounds of

recent meetings, coupled with a true need for cooperation, as drivers toward a workable

solution.