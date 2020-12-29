President-Elect Joe Biden Names Digital Communications Team

President-elect Joe Biden has named a bunch of folks to help him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris use new tech to communicate, both his own social media accounts and new online venues.

They will staff a new White House Office of Digital Strategy, "A reflection of the critical role digital strategy plays in reaching the American people," are billed as a diverse team that will help "amplify and engage" online users.

The office will also look to extend Biden's reach "beyond his own social media platforms."

“Communicating transparently and honestly with the American people is one of the most important responsibilities of a President," Biden said. "“Digital communities and online spaces have taken on even more importance in the wake of the pandemic," added Harris, both in a joint statement on the appointments

.The current President has been something of a Twitterer-in-Chief, using that medium to attack the media, Democrats, Republicans, the courts, the Congress, and some of his own government agencies, and most recently to allege the election was stolen and he was really the winner.

While the Biden-Harris administration is promising a "robust dialog" it also says it will be an inclusive one.

The new Office of Digital Strategy Team comprises:

Brendan Cohen, who has been deputy director of editorial for the Biden-Harris campaign, will be platform manager

Rob Flaherty, digital director for the transition team, will be director of digital strategy.

Maha Gandour, who has been digital partnerships manager on the campaign and before that was with talent agency WME in L.A.' will be digital partnerships manager.

Jonathan Hebert, who was deputy video director on the campaign, will be video director.

Jaime Lopez, who is social media and audience development director for the transition, will be director of platforms.

Carahna Magwood, design director for the transition, will be creative director.

Abbey Pitzer, brand designer for the campaign, will be designer.

Olivia Raisner, traveling digital director for the transitoin, will be traveling content director.

Rebecca Rinkevich, who was director of digital rapid response for the campaign, with be deputy director of digital strategy.

Aisha Shah, digital partnerships manager for the campaign will be partnerships manager.

Christian Tom, digital director for the inaugural committee, will be deputy director of digital strategy.

Cameron Trimble, deputy digital director of the inaugural committee, will be director of digital engagement.