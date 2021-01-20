President Biden Will 'Pause' Last-Minute Trump Administration Regulations

The Biden Administration will issue a regulatory freeze memo once the President-elect becomes President Wednesday (Jan. 20).

The memo will "pause any new regulations from moving forward" until the new administration can review any that the Trump Administration tried to finalize in its last days.

Also Read: No Action on Sec. 230 Says FCC's Ajit Pai

The memo also directs all agencies to talk with the director of the Office of Management and Budget before hitting the un-pause button and "renewing any regulatory activity."

Also Read: Trump Video Calls for Orderly Transition

The memo is meant to allow the new administration to "prevent any detrimental so-called "midnight regulations" from taking effect," while still allowing "urgent measures in the public interest."

The Biden transition team did not say how "new" the regulations had to be to be paused, but that will almost certainly be spelled out in the memo, which will be coming from the White House chief of staff.

The announcement of the memo came with a laundry list of executive orders Biden will be issuing to start reversing Trump policies on climate change, pandemic response, economic relief, immigration and more.