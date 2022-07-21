President Biden Tests Positive for COVID

The White House has just announced that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is said to be exhibiting "very mild" symptoms--mostly a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough--according to the President's physician--and the White House made the point up front he was fully vaccinated and twice

The President is taking the Paxlovid antiviral pill and will isolate at the White House while continuing his regular duties via Zoom and phone.

"Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," the White House said.

"I anticipate that he will respond favorably" to the antivirals, said Presidential Physician Kevin O'Connor.

The White House has begun informing any recent close contacts with the President, including any members of Congress.

The President's last COVID-19 test had been Tuesday, when he had tested negative.

According to CNN, First Lady Jill Biden tested negative Thursday (July 21).

NBC News aired a special report on the news.

NBC reported that there was no rule that White House staffers mask up indoors, though journalists often did out of an abundance of caution.