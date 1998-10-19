Philips Cuts Crystal Line Products

Philips Broadband Networks took dramatic steps to change

its position on cable-telecommunications products last week, canceling its existing

product line and laying off one-dozen workers who were affiliated with it.

Effective immediately, Philips will shift its focus toward

packet-based telecommunications, a spokesman for the company said.

Until last week, Philips had been marketing an HFC (hybrid

fiber-coaxial) telephony product under the brand name, "Crystal Line." The line

included a "daughter card" for a nonstandardized cable modem, which had briefly

been branded as "the un-modem" to differentiate it from other, standards-based

offerings.

But neither the phone equipment nor the cable-modem gear

had enjoyed much market success, in terms of major MSO orders. Last year, Oneonta

Telephone Co. -- an independent telephone operator in northern Alabama, with 7,100 cable

and telephone customers -- ordered the Crystal Line system. A few other small independents

and international operators also used the gear.

The equipment consisted of transport and home electronics,

including a subscriber-interface unit that offered two lines of telephony and a place for

the 128-kilobit-per-second "un-modem" card.

All of that goes away, effective immediately, the Philips

spokesman said.

According to a prepared statement, Philips plans to

"increase its investment in cable modems, digital and packet-based"

technologies, while "ceasing development of circuit-switched cable-phone" gear.

"The original plan was for a migration, but we decided

to shortcut," the spokesman said.

The statement went on to say that Philips is now

"focused on developing next-generation digital-access platforms capable of digital

voice, data and video application segments."

Specific product announcements "will be

forthcoming," the manufacturer said.

Philips officials were quick to point out that the demise

of Crystal Line will not affect the company's broadband-cable division, which

produces fiber optic and network-amplification products for cable operators.