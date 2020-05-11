Pai Press Secretary Exits

Tina Pelkey, press secretary to FCC chair Ajit Pai, is exiting the commission for what she calls a new opportunity.

Pelkey is headed to Blue Origin, an Aerospace-owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, which is working on getting American-made rockets back to the space station and to the moon. She will be senior manager, government affairs communication.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to work at the FCC and alongside chairman Pai. What an amazing ride it's been - from fighting robocalls to spurring 5G deployment and everything in between," said Pelkey in an email.

"I've enjoyed working with each and every one of you and hope we can stay in touch moving forward."

Pai called her "the best," and an "incredible co-worker."

Pelkey joined the FCC in July 2017, having been a senior VP at Black Rock Group. She was the onetime press secretary to Republican Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.). Before that she was with Weber Shandwick public relations and DCI Group.