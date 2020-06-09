O'Rielly Re-Nomination Hearing Scheduled

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a June 16 hearing on the renomination of FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly.

In March, President Trump nominated O'Rielly for a new, five-year, term.

O'Rielly's term expired at the end of June 2019, but commissioners can continue to serve until the close of the next Congress. The new term would date from July 1, 2019.

O'Rielly is a conservative who generally favors deregulation, including of ISPs and lifting media ownership rules given the rise of competition from cable and broadband and satellite, and was instrumental in loosening KidVid regs on TV stations.