O'Rielly Renomination Draws Crowd

The Trump Administration's announcement Wednesday (March 18) that Republican FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly was being renominated for a new five-year term drew applause from various quarters, including close to his FCC home.

He was hailed as a friend of free markets, unlicensed spectrum, and competition.

“I want to congratulate my friend and colleague, commissioner Mike O’Rielly, on his renomination by the President to serve another term at the FCC," said FCC chair Ajit Pai. "The President has made a wise choice. Commissioner O’Rielly and I have worked side-by-side for over six years—he is not only a colleague, but a good friend. He’s made many contributions to the work of the Commission, from his leadership on 3.5 GHz spectrum policy to his unwavering advocacy against state misuse of 911 funding. And when we were in the minority, he consistently stood on principle while being pragmatic. I look forward to continuing to work with commissioner O’Rielly to advance the public interest and hope the Senate will act quickly to confirm his nomination.”

“I want to extend my congratulations to Mike on his renomination by the White House," said fellow Republican Commissioner Brendan Carr. "Mike’s tireless work ethic has helped deliver many good wins for this country during his time on the Commission. I very much look forward to continuing to partner with him, and I am excited about the great work he will continue to do at the FCC.”

Related: Trump Nominates O'Rielly to New Term

“CTIA and the wireless industry congratulate Michael O’Rielly on his re-nomination as an FCC commissioner," said CTIA president Meredith Attwell Baker, herself a former Republican FCC commissioner. "Commissioner O’Rielly has been a champion for smart spectrum policies, ending 9-1-1 fee diversion and countless other important wireless and broadband issues. His dedication to understanding the details of issues, commitment to the value of competition, and strong sense of regulatory humility have benefited wireless consumers in the U.S. and across the globe. We look forward to his continued leadership and to his re-confirmation by the Senate.”

"We congratulate Mike O’Rielly for his well-deserved renomination to the Federal Communications Commission," said NCTA-The Internet & Television Association president, and former FCC chairman, Michael Powell. "During his tenure at the FCC, commissioner O’Rielly has successfully advocated for forward-looking policies that promote marketplace competition, remove unnecessary regulation and incent companies to expand services to ensure that every American can benefit from today’s digital economy. Mike deserves enormous credit for his leadership to urge the Commission to free up unlicensed spectrum to supercharge our WiFi networks and unleash new technologies that can connect more consumers to the internet. We urge the Senate to quickly confirm commissioner O’Rielly to a second term.”

“Charter congratulates commissioner Michael O’Rielly on his re-nomination to the Federal Communications Commission," the company said in a statement. "Commissioner O’Rielly understands the important role that connectivity plays in the lives of all Americans and has worked to promote a regulatory environment that fosters the expansion of broadband networks. Throughout his years at the FCC, commissioner O’Rielly has been a strong advocate for a balanced approach to U.S. spectrum policy that recognizes the need for licensed and unlicensed spectrum, which is evident in his work to establish rules for the upcoming CBRS auction and his support for opening the 5.9 and 6 GHz bands for unlicensed use. We look forward to continuing to work with commissioner O’Rielly in the years to come.”

“Michael O’Rielly has been an outstanding FCC commissioner and NATE looks forward to continue collaborating with him on important policy issues ranging from workforce development, promoting deregulation to streamline infrastructure deployments, expanding broadband to rural and underserved regions of the country, public safety communications and increasing the industry’s access to valuable spectrum,” said Todd Schlekeway, president of NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association. "Having continuity on the Commission at this time is great news for our dynamic industry and NATE encourages the U.S. Senate to act quickly to confirm O’Rielly’s renomination."

“FCC commissioner Mike O’Rielly has the experience, substance and heart to help lead our nation into a better broadband future," said Chip Pickering, CEO of INCOMPAS. "We wish to congratulate him and his family on the great honor of being nominated to a second term at the FCC. Commissioner O’Rielly has been a friend of free markets, a watchdog against fraud and abuse, and a vocal advocate for eliminating local barricades that block competition and delay new network builders. We look forward to continuing to work with him.”

"Commissioner O’Rielly has been a staunch ally in opening up the spectrum to more unlicensed use, right-sized regulatory approaches for small companies, and bridging the digital divide by, among other things, ensuring that government subsidies connect Americans who truly lack broadband access first," said WISPA president Claude Aiken. "He is a tireless champion for getting all Americans online no matter where they live, and we greatly value his partnership, especially at it relates to helping more rural Americans obtain access to high-speed broadband."

“Comcast commends Michael O’Rielly on being nominated to serve another term as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission," said Sena Fitzmaurice, SVP, government communications. "He has been tireless in promoting policies that spur investment and job creation in the communications industries, and he is a leader on promoting a balanced spectrum policy for licensed and unlicensed uses and a champion for modernizing media regulations. We applaud this well-deserved nomination and look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner O’Rielly on the Commission.”