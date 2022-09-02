Nominations Are Open for ‘MCN’ Wonder Women of New York City
Nominate a woman media exec for award and March 23 event
Nominations (free) are now open for Wonder Women of New York City, the long-running Multichannel News celebration of women leaders in media, entertainment and broadband industries.
To nominate a Wonder Woman of New York, click this link. To read more about Wonder Women, visit mcnwonderwomen.com.
Wonder Women of New York will be profiled in the March issue of B+C Multichannel News. They will be honored at a gala luncheon on March 23, 2023, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. ■
Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.
