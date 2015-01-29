Nickelodeon to Launch Mobile Video Service
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said that Nickelodeon will launch a new subscription mobile video service.
Dauman, speaking during Viacom's first quarter earnings call Thursday, said he expected the service to be attractive to parents and children.
Details of the service, including its name, will be announced at Nickelodeon's upfront in late February, he said.
