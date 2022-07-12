Nexstar Names Melissa Jones GM For Dayton, Ohio, Operations

Nexstar Media named Melissa Jones VP and general manager of its broadcasting and digital operations in Dayton, Ohio, effective July 20.

Melissa Jones (Image credit: Nexstar)

Jones was previously director of sales for Nexstar’s WTEN-TV and Mission Broadcasting’s WXXA-TV in Albany.

In her new post she will oversee NBC affiliate WDTN-TV and its digital and social media channels, and Nexstar’s relationship with WBDT-TV, the CW affiliate owned by Vaughn Media. Jones succeeds Joe Abouzeid, was was named VP and GM of Nexstar's Buffalo media operations in May.

“Melissa’s success and commitment make her the ideal choice to lead our media businesses in Dayton,” said Doug Davis, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“She is an innovative and experienced executive who understands how to connect with local viewers and advertisers and build community relationships. Importantly, Melissa is an engaged leader who enjoys and is adept at collaborating with all departments in achieving strategic goals. This has led to her superb tenure in Albany and I look forward to continued successes under Melissa’s leadership with our terrific team in Dayton,” Davis said.

Under Jones’ leadership, WTEN-TV and WXXA-TV expanded their local and regional client relationships and grown new direct advertising business by more than 300 percent since 2017. She began her career with WTEN in 2008 as an assistant assignment editor before moving into sales the following year.

“I am honored to be assuming this new role in Dayton, and extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity. I appreciate the legacy of service established by WDTN-TV and Vaughn Media’s WBDT, and the important role they play in the community,” said Jones. “The strength of WDTN-TV, Dayton’s CW, and their digital and social media channels, combined with Nexstar’s commitment to hyper-local content and the unique and customized advertising and marketing solutions we can offer, give us a distinct advantage in meeting the needs of the area’s viewers and advertisers. I look forward to working with our dedicated team in Dayton and quickly connecting with the Dayton regional community.” ■