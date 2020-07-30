Newsmax TV Names Tech Operations Exec

Walter Raps, formerly VP of engineering at CBS Sports, has joined Newsmax TV as SVP of broadcast operations and engineering.

Raps was also chief technology officer for CBS Sports Network.

At Newsmax TV he will oversee tech for cable and OTT platforms, which reach over 100 million homes according to the company.

Elliot Jacobson calls Raps "a perfect fit" as the company continues to expand. Raps' resume includes VP of engineering at CSTV and senior manager and executive producer at Sony's StudioOne.