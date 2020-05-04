Netflix User Profiles Surge 72% Amid Pandemic: NPD Group

Netflix usage is up big-time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with subscribers in the hardest-hit New York area spending more time on the service.



That is according to market research firm NPD Group, which says the aggregate number of users profiles in Netflix accounts has increased 72% since March 21.

Netflix usage has surged in particular in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area. The average time spent on the SVOD platform went up by 37% after stay-at-home orders were announced, about 10 percentage points higher than the country as a whole.

"While entertainment is not essential for survival, it's still an essential way to stay sane, while people shelter at home," said John Buffone, executive director, industry analyst, at NPD Group. He said there have been definite shifts toward escapism and family programming.

Not surprisingly, NPD found that DVD sales were up in more remote areas with fewer cases and less stringent local stay-at-home orders.