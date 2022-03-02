Netflix Pays $72 Million to Acquire Finland's Next Games
Maker of mobile games including 'Stranger Things Puzzle Tales' generated nearly $31 million in 2020, mainly off of in-game purchases
Netflix said it has agreed to pay about $72 million to acquire Finnish mobile games company Next Games.
Helsinki-based Next Games, which has around 120 employees, has already made a game tied to a popular Netflix series, Stranger Things Puzzle Tales. Next Games has also published two titles based on AMC's long-running The Walking Dead franchise.
For Netflix, it's the latest move made under Mike Verdu, the former EA executive hired by the streaming company last July to build a games division.
In September, Netflix paid an undisclosed sum to buy Night School Studio, a small, 21-person gaming studio based in Glendale, Calif. and best known for producing 2016's acclaimed Oxenfree.
"Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities," Verdu said in a statement, "We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities. While we're just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a portfolio of world class games that will delight our members around the world."
Added Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen: "Joining forces with the world's largest streaming service, Netflix, presents an opportunity for a logical and exciting continuation of our strategy to craft interactive experiences for the world to enjoy. Our close collaboration with Netflix on Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales has already proven that together we create a strong partnership. This is a unique opportunity to level-up the studio on all fronts and continue on our mission together."
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.
