NCTA's Michael Powell To Testify on Broadband Access

Michael Powell, president of NCTA-The Internet & Television Association and former Federal Communications Commission chair, will testify December 13 at a Senate Communications Subcommittee hearing on "Ensuring Solutions to Meet America's Broadband Needs."

The hearing is being convened by Communications Subcommittee Chair Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.).

The hearing will look at the general availability of broadband and the effort to close the broadband accessibility gap, with a focus on rural, tribal and low-income areas.

Also testifying will be Jonathan Spalter, president of USTelecom, Angela Siefer, executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, and Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chair of Connect New Mexico Council.

"This hearing will examine ongoing and past efforts within the public and private sectors to bring affordable, resilient and secure broadband to all communities," Luján's office said. ■