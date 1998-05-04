NCTA: Whats Hot, Whats Not in Technology?

Several new shifts promise to make the technology side of

this week's National Show in Atlanta an eye-opener.

At the same time, watch for this week's show to mark the

starting point in the cable product cycle when technology hands off the broadband baton to

programming.

"I think you'll see a groundswell of programmer

activity around digital video, and not just a few advocates," said Dan Pike, vice

president of science and technology for Prime Cable, who added, "We've been watching

for it to happen."

What's hot? Digital set-tops showing enhanced services,

like e-mail and Internet access will be front and center in many manufacturers' booths.

General Instrument Corp., for one, is planning to debut a prototype of its DCT-5000

set-top, scheduled to become commercially available next year.

GI already holds an order for 15 million DCT-5000 boxes

from a consortium of MSOs, and is planning to focus on new applications that will ride on

that box, said David Robinson, vice president and general manager of GI's Digital Video

division.

"This will be our first public demonstration of the

DCT-5000, and some of the applications possible with it," Robinson said.

Scientific-Atlanta Inc. will also shine the spotlight on

its digital-video solution, the Explorer 2000, which is scheduled to ship to 30

undisclosed metro markets this year, said company CEO James McDonald.

"I think [show attendees] will see a whole focus on

networks, products, and software that runs on top of those -- how analog and digital work

together," he said. McDonald described this year's event as "one with more

transitions than we've ever seen in the past, from analog to digital, and from hardware to

software."

Also hot: Video-on-demand all over again, this time with at

least six vendors showing ways to deliver movies and other content to subscriber TVs.

Suppliers like Diva Systems Inc., Intertainer Inc., S-A/SeaChange International Inc. and

others will describe why VOD is back -- because equipment costs have plummeted and

standards are available.

Cable executives said they'll be carefully absorbing the

VOD resurgence at the National Show. "There are at least six VOD companies planning

to go to Atlanta that I know of," said Ralph Brown, senior software engineer,

advanced engineering for Time Warner Cable. Brown said he'll also be keeping a sharp eye

on what's described as "affordable" by VOD server manufacturers.

"The measuring stick for cost efficiency is different

for a cable company than it is for a server vendor," he said. "For a server

vendor, the cost per stream is for the bit stream that comes out. For a cable operator, we

have to figure in other elements along the line, like the QAM (quadrature amplitude mode)

modulators, and everything else."

Another likely buzz magnet: anything based on Internet

protocol. While most cable executives said that the real IP momentum will pick up in

future months, they also said their show-floor strolls will include more than a casual

search for ways to move IP-based phone calls, entertainment and data into the home over

broadband.

"I think we'll start to see the shift from hardware to

software" at this week's show, said Dave Fellows, an engineering consultant to

MediaOne who was, until last month, its senior vice president of engineering. "I'll

be looking for signs of that shift -- companies that are thinking of services that take

advantage of our networks."

"I'd be thrilled to find service providers that are

actually going to start delivering applications that can be put on this platform, outside

of the baseline services we already have," echoed Steve Craddock, vice president of

new media for Comcast Corp.

While important, but decidedly not as hot, watch for more

announcements from cable modem vendors saying they're pursuing wares that comply with the

standard known as DOCSIS, for Data Over Cable Service/Interoperability Specification.

Cable Television Laboratories Inc. will host an

interoperability staging demo in Atlanta, with "north of a dozen" participating

vendors, Fellows said.

"What you saw out at the Western Show (in December)

were little clumps of manufacturers working here and there," he said. "At NCTA,

it'll be more inclusive and less clumpy."

Cable modem vendors are also expected to discuss their

methods to establish links with retailers, in anticipation of a finalized DOCSIS

environment later this year. MSOs view that shift as critical to moving the $250 to $500

modems off their balance sheets. Many will partially base their DOCSIS purchase orders on

their confidence in the retail migration plans of their suppliers.

In the interim, while MSOs are still on the hook to buy

cable modems, "I want to see continued progress on price," said Tim Evard,

president of Time Warner's Road Runner data service.

The cable modem suppliers are also expected to jostle for

competitive position at the show by detailing the ways in which they'll differentiate

themselves. The most common refrain will likely be added-feature sets based on

"quality of service" parameters set forth in DOCSIS, so that operators can offer

things like guaranteed data rates to customers who want to pay a bit more per month.

On the network transmission side, Antec Corp. and Harmonic

Lightwaves will separately use the National Show as the first, public debut of their

solution, originally developed for Tele-Communications Inc., to jam multiple colors of

light together on a single strand of fiber optic cable.

The technique, known as dense-wave-division multiplexing

(DWDM), is viewed by TCI and others as a great new way to squeeze more capacity out of

existing fiber while dramatically shaving electronics maintenance costs.