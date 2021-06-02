NCTA Expands Government Relations Team

(Image credit: NCTA)

NCTA-the Internet & Television Association has bolstered its government affairs team, including adding some Democratic firepower in a town where the White House, both houses of Congress, and the FCC, are all under Democratic control.

Timothy Graham is NCTA's new VP of external affairs, overseeing interactions with civil rights and public interest groups. He had been legislative counsel to Democratic Representative G.K Butterfield of North Carolina. Before that he was a Democratic staffer on the House Communications Subcommittee.

Alex Minard has joined the association as VP and state legislative counsel, a new position created to oversee state communications technology policy an legislation. Minard has been with the FCC for the past 15 years, including in the Wireline Competition Bureau and most recently as deputy chief of the Telecommunications Access Policy Division.

Finally, Kelsey Odom has been named VP, federal government relations, responsible for working with Democratic members, committee staffers and caucuses. She is the former operations director for Biden For Colorado and before that ran the PAC at the Consumer Technology Association.