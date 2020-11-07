NAB's Gordon Smith: Time to Acknowledge Election of Joe Biden

Reaction began to pour in Saturday after the cable and broadcast news nets reported that former senator and Vice President Joe Biden had won enough votes to become the 46th President of the United States and Sen. Kamala Harris to be the first woman and first person of color to be Vice President-elect.

Among the first was from another former senator, Gordon Smith, president of the National Association of Broadcasters, who said it was time to acknowledge Biden has been elected President.

“It has been clear for days now that Joe Biden has been on track to win the popular vote in his run for the presidency. It is decisive that today he has surpassed the threshold of 270 electoral college votes. NAB congratulates Joe Biden on becoming president-elect of the United States of America...With due respect to President Trump’s rights to judicial review of election results, it is time to acknowledge the election of Joe Biden and to allow him the chance to bind our nation back together.”

Smith that binding potential from personal experience.

"I was privileged to serve beside President-elect Joe Biden during my two terms as a Republican Senator from Oregon," said Smith. "I know Joe. I know his patriotic love for his country and of his good heart for all his countrymen. Working together on the Foreign Relations Committee, we routinely bridged the partisan divide to achieve important legislative accomplishments. And, during a time of personal tragedy for my family, when we lost our son Garrett, Joe was a source of support and solace. Because he too knew the pain of losing a child, he gave to me a steady, brotherly shoulder to lean on. Joe is a healer, the consoler-in-chief our nation has elected.

“I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their historic victory," said TechNet President and CEO Linda Moore. "I especially want to congratulate Vice President-elect Harris as the first woman to hold this role in our nation's 244-year history.... At TechNet, our focus remains on advancing policies that enable inclusive job growth, empower the workforce of tomorrow, ensure our nation’s global competitiveness, and promote digital trust...."

“The results of this election are clear: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory is possible because women, particularly Black women, across the nation made their voices heard," said Shaunna Thomas, executive director of UltraViolet. "Throughout American history, Black women and women of color have led the charge against injustice and sparked social change. Today, they changed the course of our nation."

“The tech industry congratulates President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their historic election," said ITI President Jason Oxman. "We understand revitalizing and growing the U.S. economy will be a top focus as the world continues to grapple with COVID-19 and the economic fallout from the pandemic. Our industry can be a partner on this all-important effort, as well as on policies that maintain America’s global leadership and foster greater opportunity for American families across all communities. From closing the digital divide to investing in research and development to a renewed collaboration with allies to achieve U.S. trade, economic, and national security objectives, our industry is committed to working constructively with the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that the United States adopts policies that support the well-being of all Americans. At the same time, America’s proud tradition of a peaceful transition of power must continue..."

“The Motion Picture Association congratulates President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and the incoming 117th Congress on their electoral victories," said Motion Picture Association Chairman Charles Rivkin. "We look forward to working with them on a wide range of important issues, including measures that facilitate return to work for an industry that supports 2.5 million American jobs, helps finance 280,000 businesses in cities and small towns across the country, and pays over $181 billion in wages annually. We commend everyone who worked this year to ensure fair elections and preserve our nation’s legitimate democratic processes.”