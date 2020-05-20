NAB: Virtual Show Attendance at 40,000 and Counting

The National Association of Broadcasters said that about 40,000 people have accessed its "inaugural" NAB Show Express online marketplace/event, which was the association's effort to replicate, virtually, some of its cancelled NAB Show.



According to NAB, more than 1.6 million minutes of video has been consumed since the event launched May 13.



Registered participants can continue to access nabshowexpress.com, over 200 educational sessions and an online marketplace for 1,479 exhibiting companies through the end of August.



NAB suggested it would be offering hybrid versions of physical and virtual events going forward.



“NAB Show Express is only the beginning as we continue to develop our digital capabilities and platforms to better engage with our community year-round,” said NAB executive VP of conventions and business operations Chris Brown.