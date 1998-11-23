MoreCom Enters TV-Based Web Field

Here comes another Internet-over-TV player into the mix.

Reasoning that Internet techniques delivered over

advanced-digital set-tops represent the next wave of interactive TV, MoreCom Inc. will

debut next week at the Western Show in Anaheim, Calif.

MoreCom quietly sent out brochures last week, describing

itself as a see-it-to-believe-it new way of delivering personalized Webcasts to TVs, along

with Web-enhanced TV, electronic program guides and video-on-demand.

What's more, said the company's founder, Ami Miron, is that

no personal computer, phone line or cable modem is required, nor does the service run in

the vertical-blanking interval.

The 25-person start-up, located in Horsham, Pa., was

founded early last year by Miron, a former Philips Consumer Electronics Co. and General

Instrument Corp. executive.

On its board is Richard Friedland, the former GI chairman,

who resigned last year. Miron said MoreCom completed a first round of venture-capital

funding in September, and it will put together a second round by March.

During a telephone interview last week, Miron said he

started the company partly for the challenge and partly because of his vision to take the

next step in Internet-over-TV.

"Now is another convergence point -- TVs with Internet

video," Miron said, noting that MoreCom differs from competing offerings because

customers are never taken away from whatever TV show they're viewing to go to the Web.

"TV is always playing in the background," Miron

added.

Another difference is streaming video.

"The ability to provide video clips on-demand, with an

infrastructure that can grow into full video-on-demand, is what we've done," he said.

Plus, to move streaming video beyond the PC experience --

where the clip plays in a small, three-inch-by-three-inch window -- MoreCom maps the

Internet-protocol packets into MPEG (Motion Picture Expert Group) packets that are decoded

at the set-top box.

High-speed Internet-access companies @Home Network and Road

Runner restrict their customers to a 10-minute maximum of streaming media, mostly because

their MSO owners want to retain control of the video-viewing environment. But by

identifying a way to map Internet video into the digital-cable environment, MoreCom may

have found a way to assuage that concern.

Miron said MoreCom's technology suite runs on existing

hybrid fiber-coaxial networks, using "common MPEG-2 encoders and digital headends,

and the currently deployed layer of digital set-top boxes." It is also flexible

enough to stretch across the OpenCable, DAVIC (Digital Audio/Video Interoperability

Council) and DVB (Digital Video Broadcast) standards environments, he said.

MoreCom's product portfolio is software-centric, consisting

of four servers dedicated to four service categories: "MoreWeb,"

"MoreCast," "MoreVideo" and "MoreMail."

The MoreWeb service is for Web browsing via the TV;

MoreCast serves up one-way Webcasts; and MoreVideo is for streaming IP-video clips.

MoreMail is for e-mail, either one-way or two-way, with an optional infrared keyboard.

At the digital set-top is a thin, downloadable client,

Miron said, that includes a browser customized to run within 4 megabytes of set-top

memory.

MoreCom has already filed for four patents, and two others

are in the wings.

Miron said MoreCom will pursue a variety of business

approaches with MSOs, but it will likely seek a 6-megahertz channel ride in return for an

unspecified revenue-sharing arrangement.

MoreCom faces solid competition in an as-yet-unproven

marketplace, noted one industry analyst. WorldGate Communications Inc., ICTV Inc., Source

Media Inc.'s Interactive Channel and Wink Communications Inc. are all in various stages of

competitive interactive-TV alternatives.

"I think that the whole digital set-top realm for

Internet access will be interesting to watch," noted Michael Harris, an analyst with

Phoenix-based Kinetic Strategies Inc. "It's a somewhat unstable market

category."

Miron said he's keenly aware of his competitors, but he

declined to discuss his competitive strategy.

He added that following the Western Show demonstration,

which will consist of "pre-field-trial" prototypes, an unnamed MSO will test the

company's technology.

Plus, MoreCom will participate in a joint demonstration in

the CableNET area, with C-Cube Microsystems Inc., DiviCom Inc., 3Com Corp. and Pioneer New

Media Technologies.