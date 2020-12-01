MMTC Seeks Investments in Diversity Thought Leadership

The Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council is hoping to drive some donations to the cause of media diversity on Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1).

In an e-mail to potential supporters, the group featured videos of past fellowship winners. For example, MMTC 20018 Fellow attorney Danielle Davis (pictured above) says that thanks to MMTC she was able to "find her passion" at the intersection of civil rights, technology and the law."

MMTC tied its request to the launch of MMTC's 35th anniversary, saying that now, more than ever, there is "an urgent need for a pipeline of workers, students, and professionals who can address the lack of diverse representation and thought leadership in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) industries."

MMTC is looking to expand its fellowship and social justice and digital equity programs. Its sponsors include a diverse group, from NCTA-the Internet & Television Association, Disney and Nexstar to USTelecom, Dish and Apple.