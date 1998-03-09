Microsoft-TCI Deal Hits Snag

As Microsoft Corp. battled claims of monopolistic behavior

at a Senate hearing last week, its big link into cable via digital set-tops seemed to be

suffering setbacks, as well.

In January, Tele-Communications Inc. executives worked

through the night to hammer out what TCI chairman and CEO John Malone repeatedly called an

"arm's-length agreement" for a minimum of 5 million copies of

Microsoft's Windows CE operating system.

The deal followed similar all-night negotiations the

previous evening with Sun Microsystems Inc. for its PersonalJava software, which will be

used as "middleware" for content developers that want to write applications for

the OpenCable platform.

But executive sources close to the discussions last week

cited lingering issues that may not be resolved quickly enough to meet TCI's

aggressive OpenCable schedule.

For starters, according to sources, Microsoft is not

comfortable with a request by TCI to put its source code -- the jewels of any software

program -- into a TCI escrow account.

Software escrow generally protects software purchasers

against great calamity, such as bankruptcy by the software provider or the emergence of

bugs that radically reduce performance.

Executives also pointed to the fact that Windows CE has

never run on a digital set-top, and they cited delays in Microsoft's development of a

"customized" version of Windows CE that it is developing for digital set-tops.

One cable engineer familiar with both Windows CE and

PersonalJava said that technically, the two should work together, but "where I'd

have concerns is with the performance and overhead costs of putting out such a fat

operating system with a relatively pudgy middleware layer on top of it."

Plus, the long history of antagonism between Microsoft and

Sun is seen by many as a potential roadblock to the level of cooperation that must

accompany the fast-track set-top environment.

TCI and Microsoft officials declined to comment on the

matter last week.

When TCI and Microsoft first forged the alliance, Malone

said the letter of intent was not exclusive, but he also said that he wasn't seeking

any other operating-system partners. Now, two months later, at least three other

operating-system providers are rumored to be watching hungrily from the wings: Sun, Sony

Electronics Inc. and PowerTV Inc.

Sony took a 5 percent equity stake in General Instrument

Corp. -- TCI's main set-top hardware vendor -- two months ago, citing its interest in

cable as an important contender in bringing digital entertainment to consumers.

In that deal, Sony purchased 7.5 million new shares of

GI's common stock, at $25 each, for a total of $185 million.

PowerTV, the Cupertino, Calif.-based operating-system

vendor, provided the operating system of choice for Scientific-Atlanta Inc., which starts

shipping its Explorer 2000 line of set-tops this month to Time Warner Cable and eight

other operators.

TCI and Microsoft have a long history of difficult

negotiations, dating back to a scheduled, then scuttled, batch of interactive-television

tests in the Seattle and Denver markets four years ago.

Regardless, TCI remains bullish with its plans to furnish

its own systems and those of its "friends and family" -- meaning TCI affiliates

and takers of its Headend in the Sky service -- with 11 million or more digital set-tops

manufactured by GI.

The MSO issued a set-top request for proposals in

mid-December, and it subsequently handed to GI a $4.5 billion order for between 6.9

million and 11.5 million of its forthcoming DCT-5000 advanced digital set-tops, to be

delivered over the next three years.

As part of that arrangement, TCI maneuvered a complex

equity deal that ultimately gives the MSO and nine other operators between 16 percent and

26 percent of GI's equity, in the form of warrants that become active after the MSOs

take delivery of the set-tops.

TCI has yet to select a microprocessor for the platform,

but it is still leaning toward a 200-MIPS (millions of instructions per second) platform,

executives have said.

Malone has also said that the more pressing issue of memory

and how much is needed -- given the hefty needs for both the operating system and

PersonalJava -- will be sorted out shortly.

High-speed-data service @Home Network is also expected to

factor heavily into TCI's OpenCable plans by leveraging its wide suite of aggregated

broadband content to work on television sets.

Two weeks ago, @Home -- in which TCI is a major investor --

said it had reached an agreement with TCI to develop IP (Internet-protocol) services and

to provide integration services for the 11 million advanced digital set-tops.