Merger Fuels Speculation of @Home-Road Runner Deal

New York -- Little did @Home Network know that its swank,

"home-of-the-future" demonstration here last week would serve as a telling

backdrop to its own destiny.

At a posh, rented SoHo loft, @Home and its new equipment

partner, Bay Networks Inc., spent last Tuesday and Wednesday educating the press and

analysts about how future homes will tap into the services afforded by Internet-protocol

data linked to high-speed backbones.

Landing squarely in the middle of the three-day demo was

AT&T Corp.'s decision to merge with Tele-Communications Inc., causing some senior

officials to hint at a coming merger of @Home with Time Warner Cable's and MediaOne

Group's Road Runner service.

That move, although apparently not imminent, would create a

much-needed nationwide data backbone that the entire broadband industry can leverage.

An @Home/Road Runner merger has been widely rumored for

more than a year, with top cable technologists repeatedly saying that no technical

barriers stand in the way -- only business issues.

Road Runner just completed its long-awaited merger with

MediaOne Express two weeks ago, landing Microsoft Corp. and Compaq Computer Corp. as key

technology investors.

For months, cable executives have said that an @Home/Road

Runner merger makes too much logical sense not to happen. Plus, AT&T's initial

interest in the cable industry last year centered on an @Home/Road Runner arrangement.

That way, AT&T could be afforded a reach into all cable homes, and not just the homes

of @Home's or Road Runner's separate MSO affiliates.

The notion of a merged, nationwide backbone that links

@Home and Road Runner is "a thrilling prospect, and one that becomes more and more

encouraging every day," said TCI president and chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery

Jr., soon to be president of AT&T Consumer Services, after a press conference last

Wednesday.

When asked if such a deal was imminent, Hindery would only

reiterate that he is "encouraged," adding, "I just haven't had time to

get to it yet."

Road Runner and @Home officials said last week that they

had no knowledge of specifics, but they agreed that a merger was too logical to be

dismissed.

Meanwhile, at @Home's public demonstration, examples

of telecommuting, commercial high-speed-data applications and packaging of IP services

lined the interior of the loft.

Segmented into family, child and home-office sections, the

"home of the future" showed everything from video-on-demand to online grocery

ordering.

Don Hutchinson, senior vice president and general manager

for @Home's @Work division, said that division now provides 600 high-speed T-1 or

fractional T-1 lines to corporate customers -- a notably large number that reflects some

45 percent of @Home's total revenues.

"We expect that [revenue percentage] to continue

through the end of the year," Hutchinson said.

Bay, which provided the headend equipment and cable modems

for the event, also used the occasion to show that IP services are on the rise.

In an office area of the loft, for example, Bay systems

engineer Susan Plourde demonstrated how home personal computers can be linked over

high-speed-data services like @Work to securely attach telecommuters to corporate-network

files -- a technique known as "virtual private networking."

Plourde said MSOs are increasingly looking to commercial

applications, like telecommuting, when they consider cable-modem deployment.

"The commercial side always gets the most

interest," Plourde added.

Bay and @Home also used the event to show a cornucopia of

IP services, like book-sized "multimedia-player units," made by Seiko Espson

Corp. and Gestalt Technologies LLC, with built-in credit-card readers, connected to Bay

cable modems.

Scattered throughout the two-story loft, the multimedia

players ran live stock quotes, weather and video-news clips, while enabling point-of-sale

grocery shopping and other types of electronic commerce.

Also on display: streaming CD-ROM content, developed by

Arepa Inc., which company officials said they will launch commercially this fall; as well

as @Home's TV-based broadband platform, which is under development with TCI.

Bay and @Home also used the event to announce their

collaboration on data equipment, with @Home saying that it will test Bay's newly

rebranded "Versalar" cable-modem headends. The effort means that @Home will

integrate the Versalar gear into the suite of hardware that it offers to cable operators.