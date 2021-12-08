Meg Whitman Nominated as Ambassador to Kenya
Is former Big Tech and Disney exec
Veteran media and tech exec and Big Tech billionaire Meg Whitman is being been nominated for a top diplomatic post.
President Biden Wednesday (Dec. 8) announced his intention to nominate Whitman as ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, a nomination which will be submitted to the Senate for its approval.
Whitman is the former CEO of eBay, Hewlett-Packard and more recently Quibi, the shuttered short-form mobile subscription video app. She was also a strategic planning executive for Disney back in the 1980s.
Whitman had been a Republican fund-raiser when the rise of Donald Trump pushed her to support Democrat Hillary Clinton for president.
She then streamed her support for then-presidential candidate Biden at the Democratic National Convention.
