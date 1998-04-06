MediaOnes Fellows Says Goodbye

David Fellows, long a familiar face in engineering circlesas MediOne's senior vice president of engineering, has left the MSO.

Fellows is one of several MediaOne executives who declinedto move to Denver when U S West Inc. bought Continental Cablevision Inc., changed its nameto MediaOne, and moved its corporate headquarters from Boston to the Denver area.

He hung on this long because of his affiliation withMediaOne Express, which is still in the Boston area until it merges with Time Warner'sRoad Runner and relocates to the Fairfax, Va., area.

Fellows, who chairs several key engineering committees andis an astute observer of and participant in the technical developments in the industry,will consult for MediaOne Express/Road Runner for a few days each week, he said, as wellas becoming active on the boards of directors of a handful of high-tech firms.

Fellows is already on the board of Arepa Inc.

Stephen Van Beaver, vice president of customer care andoperations for MediaOne's Broadband Data group, will pick up Fellows' responsibilities.

Doug Holmes, executive vice president of MediaOne, said ina statement that Fellows "has been an invaluable contributor to MediaOne and asignificant and tireless technical leader for our entire industry. We wish him the verybest of success in the months and years ahead."

Cable engineers who have long considered Fellows anesteemed colleague were dismayed at word of his departure. One, who asked not to beidentified, called MediaOne "silly" for "letting Dave get away."

Another, who also asked to remain anonymous, said thatFellows' departure is "a huge loss for the industry," but remained hopeful thathe will remain active in key industry projects.