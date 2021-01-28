Media Cos. Make LBGTQ Best Workplace List

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has issued its 2021 LGBTQ corporate equality index and a number of media companies have made the list of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

To earn that designation, employers surveyed had to have taken "concrete steps to establish and implement comprehensive policies, benefits and practices that ensure greater equity for LGBTQ [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer] workers and their families."

Among the companies that achieved a 100% score on a host of metrics were Altice USA, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Comcast-NBCU, Cox, Fox Corp., Facebook, Google, Lions Gate, Microsoft, Motorola, Netflix, Nielsen, Qualcomm, Sony Pictures, Tegna, T-Mobile, Twitter, U.S. Cellular, Univision, Verizon, ViacomCBS and Walt Disney.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized once again as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” said Tegna president Dave Lougee of his company's place on the list. “TEGNA is proud of our diverse and inclusive culture, where all employees are encouraged to be their authentic selves and where diversity of people and perspectives are highly valued. We remain committed to equality and supporting equal rights for all in our work and in our workplace.”

A whopping 767 companies scored 100% on the index, which the foundation said "continues to show incredible growth in the number of employers that are committed to implementing LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices."