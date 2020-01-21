Longtime FTC Ad Practices Official Exiting

Mary K. Engle is retiring from the Federal Trade Commission after 30 years.

Engle has been associate director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection's Advertising Practices division since 2001.

She has overseen the bureau's work on broadband privacy and digital tech practices as well as alcohol, tobacco and dietary supplements.

“Consumers nationwide have benefited greatly from many important law enforcement actions and policy initiatives that Mary Engle has directed,” said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Mary has been an ideal colleague and an inspiring supervisor, and all of us who have had the privilege of working with her have benefited from her wisdom, judgment, kindness, and unfailing good humor.”

Engle joined the FTC in 1990 as an attorney in the ad practices division. Her FTC resume includes attorney advisor and assistant director in both the Ad Practices and Enforcement Divisions.