Law&Crime Network Adds Carriage on Basic Cable

Law&Crime Network founder, Dan Abrams

The Law&Crime network, started by legal commentator Dan Abrams and backed by A+E Networks, said it reached carriage agreements with Chatmoss Cablevision and NK Telco.

Having added Verizon Fios and Cincinnati Bell in the past few months, Law&Crime now reaches about 22 million households.

"We continue to see a significant level of interest from cable providers looking to diversify their channel packages with our unique and compelling content" said Alex Kopacz, head of content distribution & licensing at Law&Crime. "We're not another news, sports, entertainment or kids network. The legal and true crime genre is powerful and Law&Crime's daily live trial coverage, expert analysis and original programming stands out."

Law&Crime will be part of the basic channel package for NK Telco and Chatmoss subscribers.

"NK Telco is a 115-year-old company that has seen many changes as cable television has evolved" said Preston Meyer, general manager of New Knoxville Telephone Company. "We're always looking at new and exciting channel options for our subscribers and we felt that Law&Crime was a perfect fit for our linear Cable TV product.”

NK Telco serves Auglaize, Mercer and Shelby counties in Ohio.

Chatmoss Cablevision is available in the Danville, Va., area.