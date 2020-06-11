Klobuchar Seeks Investigation of Treatment of Journalists, Protesters

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) wants Congress to investigate the Administration's treatment of protesters and journalists.

At a committee business meeting, Klobuchar called Thursday (June 11) for Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to hold hearings, with Attorney General William Barr as a witness, on federal officer's use of "chemical gas and rubber" bullets on protesters in Lafayette Park (in front of the White House).

"[I]t is the responsibility of this committee to examine the federal government’s response to protesters, as well as the deployment of federal law enforcement in Washington, D.C., and the treatment of journalists covering the protests,” she said.