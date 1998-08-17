Kennard Urges HDTV Action

Federal Communications Commission chairman William Kennard

stirred the "fire-wire" waters last week, urging the cable and

consumer-electronics industries to "redouble efforts" to find a consensus on

remaining protocol definitions so that digital-TV and high-definition-television projects

can progress.

The letter went to National Cable Television Association

president Decker Anstrom and Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Electronics

Manufacturers Association.

"I call on your industries to work together to

complete a baseline 1394 specification," Kennard wrote, referring to the numerical

nomenclature for fire wire. "I recognize that ... trade-offs and compromises may be

required among industry members."

Kennard called for a baseline fire-wire specification by

Nov. 1.

Fire wire carries digital signals at high speed over the

three or so feet of cable connecting set-top boxes to in-home electronics, like TVs and

VCRs. While standards for the connectors on each end of the cable are mostly complete, one

vital piece is missing: the protocols that allow digital sets to receive HDTV pictures

even if cable boxes don't support all of the HDTV formats.

Kennard said he was committed to making the first

generation of digital-TV sets accept high-definition pictures, nothing that other options

besides fire wire existed to do so.

Richard Green, CEO of Cable Television Laboratories Inc.,

which is running OpenCable and related fire-wire projects, said last week that the

industry is committed to meeting Kennard's request.

CEMA officials were not available for comment at press

time.