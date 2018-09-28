Kavanaugh Vote Set for 1:30 p.m.

The Senate Republican Majority on the Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Democrats strongly objected, but the motion carried 11 to 8, with two Democrats refusing even to vote because they said it was unfair.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) made a motion that the committee subpoena Mark Judge, the friend of Brett Kavanaugh who allegedly participated in an alleged sexual assault.

Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) read a letter from Judge explaining why he did not want to appear before the committee: "As a recovering alcoholic and a cancer survivor, I have struggled with depression and anxiety. As a result, I avoid public speaking. The motion was defeated, 11 to 10, again, along purely party lines."

Grassley reiterated that Judge had already sworn that he had no knowledge of the alleged party or attack.

Blumenthal said that was not an acceptable substitute for testifying and CNN reported that some Democrats then left the room--there were still other nominations to consider.