ISPs Point to Their Broadband Subsidy Efforts

Internet-service providers weighed in Monday on the White House‘s promotion of the 10 million households now served by some of its billions of dollars in broadband subsidies.

The ISPs wanted to point out they have been offering affordable broadband to millions through their own subsidy programs for years, though they welcome the Biden administration‘s help (as long as it is targeted to the unserved and not to overbuilding in the name of price and competition).

“As the nation’s leading broadband industry, we join the Administration in celebrating the milestone of connecting ten million households to the internet via the subsidy program that Congress included in last year’s infrastructure legislation,“ Michael Powell, president and of NCTA–The Internet & Television Association, said. ”For the past decade, over 14 million consumers have subscribed to the internet via NCTA member company broadband adoption programs which include low-cost services of $10-$20 per month, discounts for computers and digital skills and literacy training.

“Cable broadband providers strongly supported inclusion of the federal subsidy in the infrastructure legislation and are active participants in the Affordable Connectivity Program,“ Powell added. “These collective public-private efforts are making a real difference in closing the digital divide and we remain committed to the mission of connecting all Americans to the internet through these programs plus our efforts to build new networks in areas that don’t yet have service.”

Comcast also pointed to its Internet Essentials program.

“Comcast is an active participant in providing connectivity through this program and has been working on the issue of broadband adoption among low-income families for over a decade,” the company said, including pointing to its own 10 million benchmark.

“In 2011, we launched Internet Essentials, a $9.95 tier of service geared for low-income families,” Comcast added. “Since the program launched, we’ve kept the price the same while increasing speeds and features, and we’re proud to have connected 10 million people, including 5 million students, over the past 10 years. Comcast is working to get the word out to customers and community partners about the ACP and help get even more people connected to broadband, example materials are attached.”

The White House called on the public and others to help spread the word about the ACP program, including at community events and on social media. ■