Internet Association Names Diversity Exec

Only days after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg assured Capitol Hill that the company was committed to diversity, despite some legislator suggestions to the contrary, the Internet Association (IA) has named a Director of Diversity and Inclusion Policy and Counsel, and he comes from the Hill.

Tapped for the new post is Sean Perryman, who has been a Democratic staffer on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and liaison to the IT/Cybersecurity Subcommittee.

“Internet Association and our members are committed to improving diversity in the internet industry,” said IA president Michael Beckerman. “Sean will spearhead efforts to improve awareness and understanding of current industry practices and work with IA members to further promote diversity and inclusivity in everything we do.”

IA represents not only Facebook but virtually all of the major edge players.