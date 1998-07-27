ICTV STEPS UP MSO MARKETING WITH SUBSCRIBER GUARANTEE

ICTV Inc. will sweeten the revenue pot for potential MSO

customers by guaranteeing a monthly, per-subscriber stipend to cable system operators.

Last week, ICTV executives detailed its new business plan,

designed to attract cable operators who may have been reticent to take the ICTV plunge

because of concerns about capital and the system's long-term scalability.

The new approach: An $8 a month per subscriber guarantee,

paid by ICTV to MSO takers.

Analysts called the move a gutsy one.

"That's bold, very bold," said Bruce Leichtman,

an analyst with the Yankee Group. "It's not going to be easy [for ICTV], because the

larger the population, the larger that number will be -- but I like their chutzpah."

Wes Hoffman, president of ICTV, said the cash guarantee is

financially sound because of the amount of Internet, e-mail access and game-playing

activity the company measured during trials in Cox Communications Inc.'s Santa Barbara,

Calif., system.

He said that a handful of domestic MSOs and one

international company is already in serious conversations with ICTV about deployments. So

far, the system has not progressed beyond trials, even though Cox is an equity investor in

ICTV.

At press time, ICTV was very close to signing a contract

with a 27,000-subscriber system "in the Midwest," for an October launch, Hoffman

said. He declined to name the operator until contracts are finalized, which is expected to

happen this week.

Hoffman and other ICTV executives are hopeful that the

first MSO nod will open the floodgates to a wave of other launches, under the theory that

nobody wants to be first.

"We're getting very significant positive reaction to

the full-service alternative," said Hoffman. "Operators don't necessarily want

to take a capital risk, so we guarantee cash flow to them."

The arrangement, which ICTV describes as its "full

service model," is as follows: Cable customers pay roughly $9.95 month for Internet

access and e-mail, and additional, per-use fees to rent and play CD-ROM software from

ICTV's library of over 200 titles. The MSO keeps the first $8 from each customer. CD-ROM

rental revenues are split down the middle.

Chris Dorst, vice president of marketing for ICTV, said

that the company's internal research and trial data points to a revenue potential of $12 a

month or more per customer.

Hoffman pegged the cost side of the equation at about $160

a subscriber, including headend equipment. ICTV's technical underpinnings center around a

headend-based approach, which theoretically guards operators against sinking large sums

into set-top boxes that later become obsolete.

As a result, the system is bandwidth hungry, requiring

operators to free up three to four 6 megahertz channels to sustain moderate traffic level.

For example: In a 500-home node where 75 customers (15

percent) take the ICTV service and four of them (5 percent) go online at the same time --

a phenomenon known as "peak simultaneous usage" -- then the operator would have

to free four channels, or one per user, in order to comfortably handle the traffic.

The Yankee Group's Leichtman called scalability ICTV's

biggest challenge. "Evolving the channel capacity needs over the long term is a tough

issue for ICTV, but they went in the right direction," he said, referring to an

overhaul ICTV initiated two years ago to address its bandwidth needs.

In the headend, ICTV supplies a $50,000 rack of gear that

holds up to 45 line cards, each of which serves 20 to 25 customers. A network system

operator can get started with as few as nine of the $3,000 cards, Hoffman said.

In return, operators can transmit user requests, conducted

via a wireless keyboard, to the headend via a low-cost two-way box or over existing analog

set-tops, executives said. The system by its headend-centric nature is intrinsically

compatible with forthcoming digital and OpenCable-based set-tops.

In its research with Cox in Santa Barbara and other

undisclosed locales, ICTV found that 60 percent of users spent their time prowling around

the Internet, followed by CD-ROM game access, at 25 percent. The remaining 15 percent

checked and sent e-mail, Hoffman said.

"Over time, as we provide stronger, multi-player game

offerings, we're expecting game usage to grow to about 40 percent of the time a person

spends on ICTV," Hoffman said, predicting a usage breakdown of 50 percent online, 40

percent playing games, and 10 percent sending and receiving mail.