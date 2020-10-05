House Version of Sec. 230 Bill Introduced

A bipartisan House version of a bill to rein in Sec. 230 has been introduced.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) unsuccessfully attempted last week--with likely no expectation of success--to get the Senate to fast-track his version, the Don't Push my Buttons Act.

But the House version of the bill was introduced this week by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) as lead co-sponsor.

“Social media has many virtues, but too often it divides people by feeding them polarizing information—without their awareness or consent. Platforms that incite conflict just to increase their ad revenue have a duty to inform users of that manipulation. My bill would give Americans more control over their privacy and online experience, and I applaud Congressman Gosar for introducing its companion in the House today,” said Kennedy.

The bills would narrow the scope of Sec. 230, which provides immunity for social media moderation of most third-party content. That immunity would not apply to moderation by "platforms that use algorithms that attempt to optimize engagement by funneling information to users that polarizes their views, unless a user opts into such an algorithm."