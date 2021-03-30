House Republicans Seek Big Tech Research on Impact on Kids

In a follow-up to last week's hearing with Big Tech CEOs, top Republicans on the House Energy & Commerce Committee have called on those execs to provide them with information on internal or external research on their site's effect on children's health.

They also want any internal communications--e-mails, memoranda--related to the effect of their product on the mental health of both children and adults.

The letters went to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, all of whom testified at the marathon hearing and were asked about the issue.

Sending the letters were Committee Republican Leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), Republican Communications Subcommittee Leader for Communications and Technology Bob Latta (Ohio), Republican Consumer Protection Subcommittee Leader Gus Bilirakis (Fla.), and Republican Oversight and Investigations leader Morgan Griffith (Va.).