House Republicans Seek Big Tech Research on Impact on Kids
Also Ask for internal communications related to issue
In a follow-up to last week's hearing with Big Tech CEOs, top Republicans on the House Energy & Commerce Committee have called on those execs to provide them with information on internal or external research on their site's effect on children's health.
Also Read: Hill Continues Big Tech Punishment
They also want any internal communications--e-mails, memoranda--related to the effect of their product on the mental health of both children and adults.
The letters went to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, all of whom testified at the marathon hearing and were asked about the issue.
Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg: Sec. 230 Shield Should Be Tied to Misinformation Mitigation Regime
Sending the letters were Committee Republican Leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), Republican Communications Subcommittee Leader for Communications and Technology Bob Latta (Ohio), Republican Consumer Protection Subcommittee Leader Gus Bilirakis (Fla.), and Republican Oversight and Investigations leader Morgan Griffith (Va.).
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.