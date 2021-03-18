House Readies Disinformation Nation Hearing With Big Tech CEOs

(Image credit: The Pancake of Heaven! - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=77221979)

The House Communications and Consumer Protection Subcommittees have come up with a catchy title for the planned March 25 hearing with the "Biggest Tech" CEOs.

The hearing, scheduled appropriately for (high) noon, is titled "Disinformation Nation: Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation."

The hearing will be a remote one, conducted, appropriately, online via Cisco Webex video conferencing.

The March 25 hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichair and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a joint hearing of the Communications and Consumer Protection Subcommittees.