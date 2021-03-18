House Readies Disinformation Nation Hearing With Big Tech CEOs
Committees say it will be remote quizzing of CEOs
The House Communications and Consumer Protection Subcommittees have come up with a catchy title for the planned March 25 hearing with the "Biggest Tech" CEOs.
The hearing, scheduled appropriately for (high) noon, is titled "Disinformation Nation: Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation."
The hearing will be a remote one, conducted, appropriately, online via Cisco Webex video conferencing.
The March 25 hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichair and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a joint hearing of the Communications and Consumer Protection Subcommittees.
