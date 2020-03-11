House Passes Secure 5G Act

The House has passed the Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020 (S.893).

The legislation passed on unanimous consent, which is a way to pass noncontroversial bills, but only if there are no "no" votes.

The bill directs the President to develop a "Secure Next Generation Mobile Communications Strategy” in consultation with the heads of FCC, NTIA, and Department of Homeland Security, as well as the DNI and Secretary of Defense."

The bill is the Senate version of an already-passed House version.

“It is long past time that the Trump Administration prepare our networks for the 5G future – this bill will force the Administration to do exactly that and ensure federal agencies work together on a comprehensive plan to secure 5G," said House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) and Communications and Technology Subcommittee chairman Mike Doyle (D-Pa.). "This bill is the latest in a series passed by the House that will help keep the American people safe and secure America’s wireless future. We urge the President to sign it quickly.”