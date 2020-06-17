House Looks at 'Divisive' Online Disinformation

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has scheduled a joint subcommittee hearing June 24 to look at the impact of disinformation online.

The issue is one of the hottest in Washington, with the President pushing back on his tweets being fact checked and constantly branding stories critical of him as fake news.

The Communications and Consumer Protection Subcommittees will hold the hearing, titled “A Country in Crisis: How Disinformation Online Is Dividing the Nation.”

Appropriately, or ironically, the hearing on the spread of misinformation and dangerous disinformation online will be held online.

The remote hearing will take place via Cisco Webex and accessible on the E&C website.

No word yet on witnesses.