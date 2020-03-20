House E&C Republicans Praise Industry Coronavirus Education Efforts
House Energy & Commerce Committee Republicans continue to accentuate the positive when it comes to industry efforts to combat the coronavirus.
"As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the public and private sectors have remained committed to making sure Americans have access to the tools and resources they need to transition their daily lives to their homes – and that includes access to accurate, timely information," the Republicans said in a release Friday (March 20).
They were referring both to the National Association of Broadcasters PSA and coronavirus coverage toolkit and an Ad Council campaign with broadcasters and cable to get out the word on social distancing, personal hygiene and mental health.
The FCC said Friday in clarifying that TV stations can team up on coronavirus coverage without invoking reporting requirements that broadcasters "play an essential role in helping Americans stay safe and informed during the Covid-19 outbreak."
