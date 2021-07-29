House Bill Would Make Streamers, Others Pay into Broadband Subsidy Fund

Among a laundry list of Republican House bills targeted at edge providers introduced this week was a House version of one that would require the FCC to study the feasibility of making streaming services and others pay into the Universal Service Fund (USF) subsidy program.



The FCC-overseen USF provides billions of dollars to subsidize advanced telecommunications for low-income areas, schools and libraries, health care facilities and/or high-cost areas where there is an insufficient business case for private build-outs.



Currently it is paid in to by telecom providers, who pass along the fee to their customers.



The Senate version was introduced last week by Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee; Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.); and Todd Young (R-Ind.).



The Funding Affordable Internet with Reliable [FAIR] Contributions Act would make "a search engine, a social media plat20 form, a streaming service, an app store, a cloud computing service, or an e-commerce platform."



The FCC would be asked to assess which sources of revenue to tap, including digital advertising and user fees, as well as the current cost burden of USF on those who purchase legacy telecommunications services--broadband providers, which are currently classified as information rather than telecommunications services, do not pay into the fund.



The FCC is also asked to consider whether the USF fund should be phased out once advanced telecommunications is universally available.



The House version of the bill was spearheaded by Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.). The report to Congress would be due six months after the date of enactment.

FCC Republican Commissioner Brendan Carr, a vocal critic of Big Tech, supports making edge providers pay into USF.

"Big Tech derives extraordinary value from the use of these high-speed networks," he said in a statement on the package of tech-targeted bills. "Requiring them to start contributing a fair share into the Universal Service Fund would promote Internet builds in rural areas and other efforts to close the digital divide."