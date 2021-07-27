Hearst's Steven Swartz Signs Infrastructure Bill Boosting Letter

Hearst President Steven Swartz signed onto a letter from over 140 executives urging Congress to pass the compromise infrastructure bill.

They told the bipartisan leadership of the House and Senate that funding the modernization of physical and digital infrastructure are "a necessary foundation for our nation's sustainable growth."

They said investments in broadband and other "essential assets" will also "create training and re-employment opportunities for millions of Americans who lost jobs during the pandemic."

Democrats and Republicans both back spending billions on broadband deployment, though how many and in what way is where that bipartisan impulse diverges along political lines.

Among those others signing on to the letter were Microsoft President Brad Smith and Vox Media President Pamela Wasserstein.