HBO Max Tour de Force Teaser Shows Off 'Succession' Season 3, 'Dune,' 'Sex and the City' Sequel, John Cena Series 'Peacemaker,' New 'Curb,' More (Video)

While it was dogged by technology distribution issues and pandemic production lockdown delays early on, WarnerMedia's HBO Max seems to have more momentum than anyone right now in the subscription streaming business.

As HBO Max won nine Primetime Emmys Sunday night, the service bought some of CBS' decreasingly watched airtime to showcase what's coming down the pipeline on the platform.

Here's crammed into the 60-second teaser reel:

> A peak at Season 3 of Succession, in which Murdochian patriarch Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) menacingly glowers, "I'm gonna grind his f***in' bones to make my bread,"

> Sarah Jessica Parker dancing with Mr. Big himself, Christopher Noth, in the Sex and the City miniseries sequel, And Just Like That... .

> Former wrestler John Cena sitting down in a restaurant, dressed in the full regalia of DC Comics' Peacemaker, and being asked why he came in costume: "This is a uniform," he responds.

> Curb Your Enthusiam's Larry David spilling red wine on a light-colored couch, then asking, "How am I the bad guy?"

> Scenes from the Mindy Kaling-created The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Also crammed in were snippets to upcoming seasons of Insecure and Euphoria, the reboot of Gossip Girl, and the anticipated day-and-date feature film releases King Richard, the Williams Sisters tennis empire biopic starring Will Smith, The Matrix Resurrections and Dune.

Curiously not included was David Chase's Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which comes out Oct. 1.

Here's a look: