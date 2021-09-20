HBO Max Tour de Force Teaser Shows Off 'Succession' Season 3, 'Dune,' 'Sex and the City' Sequel, John Cena Series 'Peacemaker,' New 'Curb,' More (Video)
HBO Max showed off its serious programming momentum as it cleaned up on Primetime Emmys Sunday night
While it was dogged by technology distribution issues and pandemic production lockdown delays early on, WarnerMedia's HBO Max seems to have more momentum than anyone right now in the subscription streaming business.
As HBO Max won nine Primetime Emmys Sunday night, the service bought some of CBS' decreasingly watched airtime to showcase what's coming down the pipeline on the platform.
Here's crammed into the 60-second teaser reel:
> A peak at Season 3 of Succession, in which Murdochian patriarch Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) menacingly glowers, "I'm gonna grind his f***in' bones to make my bread,"
> Sarah Jessica Parker dancing with Mr. Big himself, Christopher Noth, in the Sex and the City miniseries sequel, And Just Like That... .
> Former wrestler John Cena sitting down in a restaurant, dressed in the full regalia of DC Comics' Peacemaker, and being asked why he came in costume: "This is a uniform," he responds.
> Curb Your Enthusiam's Larry David spilling red wine on a light-colored couch, then asking, "How am I the bad guy?"
> Scenes from the Mindy Kaling-created The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Also crammed in were snippets to upcoming seasons of Insecure and Euphoria, the reboot of Gossip Girl, and the anticipated day-and-date feature film releases King Richard, the Williams Sisters tennis empire biopic starring Will Smith, The Matrix Resurrections and Dune.
Curiously not included was David Chase's Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which comes out Oct. 1.
Here's a look:
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.